Confirmed: DreamHack is coming to the UK in March 2026

It has been rumoured and speculated that DreamHack will be coming to the UK as soon as next year, for the first time that the festival has ever been hosted on British soil. This rumour came about due to the Call of Duty League supposedly heading to the UK in 2026 too, for an event held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) near Birmingham, and this very DreamHack development has now been confirmed.

In a press release, we're told that DreamHack Birmingham will happen between March 27-29 and that it will be a three-day event where some of the biggest games and tournaments are featured.

One such major event will be ESL One Birmingham, with this bringing the competitive Dota 2 action to the UK between March 22-29, where 16 of the best teams from around the world will be in attendance and fighting for a slice of a $1 million prize pool.

Otherwise, we're told: "Across three days, DreamHack Birmingham will invite fans to explore esports tournaments, cosplay, live music, creators, tabletop games, and so much more, all in one vibrant, community-driven space."

Tickets for the event will go on sale from September 23 for the price of £39 for three-day DreamHack tickets, with tickets for ESL One guaranteed seating set for £89 for the three days it happens.