Confirmed: Dragon Quest XII is still in development

HQ

It's been four years since Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate was announced, and since then we've seen basically nothing. And with Square Enix claiming to have shelved several projects and to be releasing fewer games going forward, many have worried that the next Dragon Quest would have been shelved as development has seemingly not gone entirely smoothly (with the producer stepping down earlier this year).

In conjunction with Square Enix's financial report this week, Bloomberg technology journalist Takashi Mochizuki contacted the company to try to get some word on Dragon Quest XII - and got it. A happy one, in fact, and he writes that "the game's production is alive".

And now we know. Hopefully we will see it in the not too distant future, though whether that will actually be the case, we unfortunately don't know, and even less when it will actually be released.