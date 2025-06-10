Confirmed dates for the new F1 Spanish GP in Madrid: MADRING opens in September 2026

HQ

With the announcement of the 2026 Formula 1 calendar, we finally know the answer to one of the most frequently asked questions: when is the new Spanish GP in Madrid going to fit in the calendar?

2026 will mark the end of the race in Barcelona-Catalunya, at the Montmeló circuit, and the welcoming of the new urban circuit in Madrid, which will remain in the calendar until at least 2035. While the Spanish GP usually takes place in late spring (this year it took place on June 1), the new Spanish GP in Madrid will take place in late summer: the first edition will be between 11-13 September, 2026.

A roadshow showing the urban circuit (with stands still under constraction) took place in Madrid the past weekend, you can watch Carlos Sainz driving it here.

This year, to make room for all races, Madrid replaced Imola. Barcelona, with one more year in the contract, will remain in place in 2026, but after that it is expected to be gone, as F1 CEO Stefeano Domenically doesn't want to have two Grand Prix in the same country (US is the exception with three, Miami, Austin and Las Vegas).

With Thailand also working on a circuit, maybe Bangkok will take Barcelona's vacant place in 2028, with doubts about what could happen in 2027. Many drivers, including Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, have expressed their desire for Barcelona to stay, even if Madrid could make it impossible...