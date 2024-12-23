Confirmed: Christopher Nolan to adapt Homer's The Odyssey for the big screen

HQ

Universal Studios has just confirmed that Christopher Nolan will direct a high-stakes, action-packed adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, set for a global release on July 17, 2026. According to a recent post from Universal on X, the film will utilize cutting-edge IMAX technology, promising to deliver a breathtaking visual experience like never before.

Homer's epic follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he faces incredible dangers on his long journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures like the Cyclops, Sirens, and the sorceress Circe, all while navigating timeless themes of loyalty, cleverness, and defiance against the gods.

While The Odyssey has been adapted before—most notably in the 1954 film Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas and the 1997 miniseries directed by Andrei Konchalovsky—Nolan's version promises to take the story to new heights. With his trademark visual storytelling and intricate plotting, do you think Nolan's take could become the definitive version of The Odyssey for a new generation?