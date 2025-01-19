Confirmed: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will clash in the Australian Open quarterfinals

HQ

The first Grand Slam of 2025 just got more interested. When the seedings of the Australian Open were announced, many fans rubbed their hands at the prospect of an Alcaraz-Djokovic quarterfinal. And one week after the tournament began, predictions have been confirmed, and both players will clash next week.

On Sunday morning, Carlos Alcaraz (world nº3) reached his semifinal and even saved some strenghts, because his rival Jack Draper (world nº18) , retired mid-game due to injury, tendiditis in his hip. The match was being led by the Spaniard, 7-5, 6-1, when Draper withdrawed. "I'm just happy to play in another quarter-final in Australia but a little bit sad for Jack, he's a nice person. He doesn't deserve to get injured", said Alcaraz.

A few hours later, Novak Djokovic (world nº7) defeated Jiri Lehecka (world nº29) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4). He now equals Roger Federer's record of reaching 15 men's singles quarter-finals in Australia.

When is the quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Djokovic at Australian Open?

The quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will take place on Tuesday, January 21. The time for the match has not yet been anounced, but given the difference between time zones, it will likely start at early morning on Tuesday, in Central European Time.

Will Djokovic (37 years old) pass to keep going on in his fight for his eleventh Australian Open title? Will Alcaraz win to get close to being the youngest tennis player ever to win all four Grand Slams at 21?