Confirmed: Biomutant is launching in May

It has been very silent regarding Biomutant for six months, but yesterday, the Swedish developer Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic decided that it was time to reveal a release date on Twitter.

The only clue we had previously, was that Biomutant was going to be released this fiscal year, but as that ends on March 31 next year - it wasn't exactly helpful. So when is it coming? Biomutant launches on May 25, a date it is currently alone with. But May also offers games like Resident Evil Village (May 7), Hood: Outlaws and Legends (May 10) and Deathloop (May 21) - so it still will be stiff competition.

More trailers and information are promised in February.