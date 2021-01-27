Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Biomutant

Confirmed: Biomutant is launching in May

After a period of prolonged silence, we now have a concreate release date.

It has been very silent regarding Biomutant for six months, but yesterday, the Swedish developer Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic decided that it was time to reveal a release date on Twitter.

The only clue we had previously, was that Biomutant was going to be released this fiscal year, but as that ends on March 31 next year - it wasn't exactly helpful. So when is it coming? Biomutant launches on May 25, a date it is currently alone with. But May also offers games like Resident Evil Village (May 7), Hood: Outlaws and Legends (May 10) and Deathloop (May 21) - so it still will be stiff competition.

More trailers and information are promised in February.

Biomutant

