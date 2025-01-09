Confirmed: a new Clásico will take place on Sunday between Real Madrid and Barcelona

The Spanish Supercup has progressed as most were expecting (specially the Saudi investors) and both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have won their semifinals, meaning they will face on Sunday: the second Clásico of the season, with the Supercup title at stake.
A title most players in both teams have already won (Real Madrid won it in 2024, 2022 and 2020, Barcelona in 2023 and 2019), but is undoubtedly a boost in moral for the second half of the season, when Liga, Copa and Champions League titles will be decided. It will also be a chance for Real Madrid to test their performance: they have improved as a team since the 4-0 in October, but will it be enough?
On Wednesday, Barcelona won 2-0 Athletic Bilbao, the same day they also won the precautionary measure allowing Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to play on Sunday. On Thursday, Real Madrid has just won Mallorca, a very resilient team (a repeat from the first game on the season, in August, that ended 1-1) that ended up falling 3-0, with goals by Bellingham, Rodrygo (on his 24th birthday) and one own goal by Martin Valjent.
The final will take place on Sunday, at 20:00 CET (19:00 GMT). Despite being a final, in order to alleviate workload, it won't have added time: if after 90 minutes it ends in a draw, a penalty shootout will follow.