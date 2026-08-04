Confinement offers an unsettling trailer ahead of its September premiere

It feels like every other movie trailer right now is for an upcoming horror film, which is perhaps not so surprising considering that October is less than two months away. One of the films set to premiere is Confinement, directed by Peter Howitt (Sliding Doors, Johnny English).

The story follows Stella (played by Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones), a recent widow who is expecting a child with her late husband. She is offered a place to stay at her deceased husband's relatives' estate, but what begins as a generous offer soon seems to turn out to be something entirely different, as the family takes an unusual interest in her unborn child.

Confinement premieres on September 1, and in a claustrophobic first trailer, we now get a taste of the creepy atmosphere and weird family dynamics. As usual, check it out below.