Conference Leagues games on Thursday and results from the first leg

HQ

After the Champions League play-offs on Tuesday and Wednesday, today is time for Europa League and Conference League teams to earn a ticket to round of 16 next month, with the play-offs taking place on Thursday evening.

Last week, the first leg games left good results for Fiorentina (three goals against Jagiellonia) and Lech Poznan (2 goals against KuPS), but the other teams, with only one goal, cannot relax as a lot can happen in the matches later today:

Conference League games on Thursday, February 26:



Fiorentina vs Jagiellonia (3-0 agg) - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Rijeka vs Omonoia (1-0 agg) - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Celje vs Drita (3-2 agg) - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Samsunspor vs Shkëndija (1-0 agg) - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



AZ Alkmaar vs Noah (0-1 agg) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Crystal Palace vs Zrinjski (1-1 agg) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Lausanne-Sport vs Sigma Olomouc (1-1 agg) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Lech Poznań vs KuPS Kuopio (2-0 agg) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Remember the next key dates: round of 16 games will be on March 12 and 19, followed by quarterfinals on April 9 and 16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final on May 27 in Leipzig. You can also follow the draw live on February 27, next Friday, at 14:00 CET.