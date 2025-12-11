Conference League standings before final matchday and teams mathematically qualified for knock-out stage
Eight teams have secured qualification for the next stage of the competition, via round of 16 or play-offs.
The UEFA Conference League penultimate matchday has concluded, resulting in eight teams confirmed qualified for the next stage of the competition. The top eight teams of the league phase, teams with 10 to 13 points, know for sure that they will finish in the top 24. And Crystal Palace and Fiorentina, the ones viewed as favourites, are not among them...
Conference League teams confirmed qualified for round of 16 or play-offs: Strasbourg, Shaktar Donetsk, Rakow Czestochowa, AEK Athens, Samsunspor, Sparta Prague, Rayo Vallecano, Mainz 05
Conference League teams eliminated: Dynamo Kyiv, Hacken, Legia Warsaw, Slovan Bratislava, Hamrun Spartans, Aberdeen, Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, Rapid Wien
Now the race will be for them to stay in the top 8, that will allow them to miss the knockout play-offs and go straight into round of 16, with home court advantage too. Teams that finish between 9-24 will have to take part in a knockout play-off, decided after a draw on January 16, that will be played between February 19 and February 26.
Conference League table after matchday 5
- Strasbourg: 13 points
- Shakhtar Donetsk: 12 points
- Raków Częstochowa: 11 points
- AEK Athens: 10 points
- Samsunspor: 10 points
- Sparta Prague: 10 points
- Rayo Vallecano: 10 points
- Mainz 05: 10 points
- Crystal Palace: 9 points
- AEK Larnaca: 9 points
- Fiorentina: 9 points
- Celje : 9 points
- AZ Alkmaar: 9 points
- Rijeka: 8 points
- Omonia: 8 points
- Lausanne-Sport: 8 points
- Noah : 8 points
- Jagiellonia: 8 points
- Drita: 8 points
- Lech Poznań: 7 points
- Shkëndija: 7 points
- Sigma Olomouc: 7 points
- Universitatea Craiov: 7 points
- Lincoln Red Imps: 7 points
- KuPS : 6 points
- Zrinjski Mostar: 6 points
- Breiðablik: 5 points
- Dynamo Kyiv: 3 points
- BK Häcken: 3 points
- Legia Warsaw: 3 points
- Slovan Bratislava: 3 points
- Hamrun Spartans: 3 points
- Aberdeen: 2 points
- Shelbourne: 1 points
- Shamrock Rovers: 1 points
- Rapid Wien: 0 points
UEFA Conference League concluded the league phase next week, on Thursday December 18, with all matches starting at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT. Are you following Conference League this season?