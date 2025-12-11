Conference League standings before final matchday and teams mathematically qualified for knock-out stage

HQ

The UEFA Conference League penultimate matchday has concluded, resulting in eight teams confirmed qualified for the next stage of the competition. The top eight teams of the league phase, teams with 10 to 13 points, know for sure that they will finish in the top 24. And Crystal Palace and Fiorentina, the ones viewed as favourites, are not among them...

Conference League teams confirmed qualified for round of 16 or play-offs: Strasbourg, Shaktar Donetsk, Rakow Czestochowa, AEK Athens, Samsunspor, Sparta Prague, Rayo Vallecano, Mainz 05

Conference League teams eliminated: Dynamo Kyiv, Hacken, Legia Warsaw, Slovan Bratislava, Hamrun Spartans, Aberdeen, Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, Rapid Wien

Now the race will be for them to stay in the top 8, that will allow them to miss the knockout play-offs and go straight into round of 16, with home court advantage too. Teams that finish between 9-24 will have to take part in a knockout play-off, decided after a draw on January 16, that will be played between February 19 and February 26.

Conference League table after matchday 5



Strasbourg: 13 points

Shakhtar Donetsk: 12 points

Raków Częstochowa: 11 points

AEK Athens: 10 points

Samsunspor: 10 points

Sparta Prague: 10 points

Rayo Vallecano: 10 points

Mainz 05: 10 points

Crystal Palace: 9 points

AEK Larnaca: 9 points

Fiorentina: 9 points

Celje : 9 points

AZ Alkmaar: 9 points

Rijeka: 8 points

Omonia: 8 points

Lausanne-Sport: 8 points

Noah : 8 points

Jagiellonia: 8 points

Drita: 8 points

Lech Poznań: 7 points

Shkëndija: 7 points

Sigma Olomouc: 7 points

Universitatea Craiov: 7 points

Lincoln Red Imps: 7 points

KuPS : 6 points

Zrinjski Mostar: 6 points

Breiðablik: 5 points

Dynamo Kyiv: 3 points

BK Häcken: 3 points

Legia Warsaw: 3 points

Slovan Bratislava: 3 points

Hamrun Spartans: 3 points

Aberdeen: 2 points

Shelbourne: 1 points

Shamrock Rovers: 1 points

Rapid Wien: 0 points



UEFA Conference League concluded the league phase next week, on Thursday December 18, with all matches starting at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT. Are you following Conference League this season?