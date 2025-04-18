Conference League semi-finals dates and times with Chelsea and Betis

HQ

UEFA Conference League reaches its final stretch after the quarter-finals finalised last week, which resulted in the first defeat by Chelsea in the competition, 1-2 against Legia Warsawa, 1-2, but not enough to eliminate the English giant, oddball at the third-tier European competition, which won 3-0 in the first leg.

Chelsea will face in semi-finals to Swedish club Djurgårdens, a surprise contestant of the competition (they are 12th in the 16-teams Swedish league), but one that thrashed Rapid Viena yesterday 4-1 in a match that went to extra time.

Meanwhile, Seville club Betis maintaiend the good level they are showing in Europe and in Spain and held Jagiellonia back, 1-1, 3-1 on aggregate, and will gace Fiorentina, which eliminated Slovenian side NK Celje.

Conference League semi-finals 2025

Thursday, May 1, 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Djurgårdens - Chelsea



Betis - Fiorentina



Thursday, May 8, 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST