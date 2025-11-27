Sports
Conference League returns: all games today and highlights for matchday 4
These are the matches you cannot miss for Conference League matchday 4
Conference League returns this afternoon, Thursday November 27, and faces the final stretch of the league phase. The third-tier UEFA competition, unlike Champions League and Europa League, has only six matchdays in the league phase, and it ends in 2025.
Today, November 27, 2025, we have matchday 4, with highlights including Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace, Slovan Bratislava vs Rayo Vallecano, Fiorentina vs AEK Athens and Shamrock Rovers vs Shakhtar Donetsk.
UEFA Conference League will then return the at the same time as Europa League, on Thuesday December 11, but will end the league phase one week later, on an unified matchday on December 18, with all matches kicking off at 21 CET, 20 GMT.
Conference League matches on Thursday November 11:
Starting at 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- AZ Alkmaar vs Shelbourne
- Hamrun Spartans vs Lincoln Red Imps
- Zrinjski vs Häcken
- Lech Poznań vs Lausanne-Sport
- Omonoia vs Dynamo Kyiv
- Raków vs SK Rapid
- Sigma Olomouc vs Celje
- Universitatea Craiova vs Mainz
- Slovan Bratislava vs Rayo Vallecano
Starting at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Aberdeen vs Noah
- Fiorentina vs AEK Athens
- Breidablik vs Samsunspor
- Drita vs Shkëndija
- Rijeka vs AEK Larnaca
- Jagiellonia Białystok vs KuPS Kuopio
- Legia Warszawa vs Sparta Praha
- Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace
- Shamrock Rovers vs Shakhtar Donetsk
