Conference League returns: all games today and highlights for matchday 4

Conference League returns this afternoon, Thursday November 27, and faces the final stretch of the league phase. The third-tier UEFA competition, unlike Champions League and Europa League, has only six matchdays in the league phase, and it ends in 2025.

Today, November 27, 2025, we have matchday 4, with highlights including Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace, Slovan Bratislava vs Rayo Vallecano, Fiorentina vs AEK Athens and Shamrock Rovers vs Shakhtar Donetsk.

UEFA Conference League will then return the at the same time as Europa League, on Thuesday December 11, but will end the league phase one week later, on an unified matchday on December 18, with all matches kicking off at 21 CET, 20 GMT.

Conference League matches on Thursday November 11:

Starting at 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



AZ Alkmaar vs Shelbourne



Hamrun Spartans vs Lincoln Red Imps



Zrinjski vs Häcken



Lech Poznań vs Lausanne-Sport



Omonoia vs Dynamo Kyiv



Raków vs SK Rapid



Sigma Olomouc vs Celje



Universitatea Craiova vs Mainz



Slovan Bratislava vs Rayo Vallecano



Starting at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Aberdeen vs Noah



Fiorentina vs AEK Athens



Breidablik vs Samsunspor



Drita vs Shkëndija



Rijeka vs AEK Larnaca



Jagiellonia Białystok vs KuPS Kuopio



Legia Warszawa vs Sparta Praha



Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace



Shamrock Rovers vs Shakhtar Donetsk



