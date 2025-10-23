Conference League results on October 23, round 2 out of 6

HQ

The second round in UEFA Conference League has concluded, one third of the league phase, that has six matchdays, ending in December. The format is the same as in Champions League and Europa League: the top eight teams in the league phase will go to round of 16, and teams between 9 and 24 will play a knockout round.

If the league ended today, the eight best teams are Fiorentina, Larnaca, Celje, Samsunspor, Lausane, Mainz (the only ones to win both games), followed by Rayo Vallecano and Rakow Częstochowa.

These are the results of every match played on Thursday, October 23:



AEK Athens 6 - 0 Aberdeen



AZ Alkmaar 1 - 0 Slovan Bratislava



Breidablik 0 - 0 KuPS



Drita 1 - 1 Omonia



Hacken 2 - 2 Rayo Vallecano



Rijeka 0 - 0 Sparta Praha (called off due to weather)



Shaktar Donetsk 1 - 2 Legia



Shkendija 1 - 0 Shelbourne



SK Rapid 0 - 3 Fiorentina



Strasbourg 1 - 1 Jagiellonia



Crystal Palace 0 - 1 AEK Larnaca



Hamrun 0 - 1 Lausanne



Lincoln Red Imps 2 - 1 Lech Poznan



Mainz 1 - 0 Zrinjski



Samsunspor 3 - 0 Dynamo Kyiv



Shamrock Rovers 0 - 2 Celje



Sigma Olomouc 1 - 1 Rakow



Univ. Craiova 1 - 1 Noah



UEFA Conference League will resume on November 6, then November 27, December 11, and the final matchday on December 18. Who do you think will win Conference League in 2026?