Conference League results from Thursday, who has qualified for round of 16?

After Champions Leagne and Europa League, Conference League also ends the knockout play-off phase. Following the two legged knockout played last week and this week, these are the aggregate results:

Conference League results from knockout play-offs



ACF Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia Białystok (Fiorentina win 5-4 on aggregate)



NK Celje 3-2 Drita Gjilan (Celje win 6-4 on aggregate)



HNK Rijeka 3-1 Omonia Nicosia (Rijeka win 4-1 on aggregate)



Samsunspor 4-0 KF Shkëndija Tetovo (Samsunspor win 5-0 on aggregate)



AZ Alkmaar 4-0 FC Noah (AZ Alkmaar win 4-1 on aggregate)



Crystal Palace 2-0 Zrinjski Mostar (Crystal Palace win 3-1 on aggregate)



Lausanne-Sport 1-2 Sigma Olomouc (Sigma Olomouc win 3-2 on aggregate)



Lech Poznań 1-0 KuPS Kuopio (Lech Poznań win 3-0 on aggregate)



These eight teams join AEK Athens, AEK Larnaca, Mainz 05, Raków Częstochowa, Rayo Vallecano, Shaktar Donetsk, Sparta Prague and Strasbourg for the last 16, and will know their rivals on the draw on Friday, February 27, at 14:00 CET, 13:00 GMT. Each team only has two choices for the round of 16, which will decided the rest of the competition and potential future rivals:



Rijeka vs. Raków Częstochowa/Strasbourg



Fiorentina vs. Raków Częstochowa/Strasbourg





Sigma Olomuc vs. Larnaca/Mainz



Crystal Palace vs. Larnaca/Mainz





Lech Poznań vs. Rayo Vallecano/Shaktar Donetsk



Samsunspor vs. Rayo Vallecano/Shaktar Donetsk





Celje vs. Sparta Praha/Athens



AZ Alkmaar vs. Sparta Praha/Athens



After the draw, the round of 16 will take place on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 27 in Leipzig. Are you following Conference League this year?