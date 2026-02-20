Conference League results from the knockout play-offs first matches on Thursday
Eight teams will be eliminated next week, but some are alteady at the edge of a cliff...
On Thursday, the first leg of the knockout round play-offs in UEFA Conference League concluded. Eight games, and there were two draws; in those cases, everything will be decided next week. Some teams will carry a meaningful advantage for the second leg, specially Fiorentina, who thrashed Jagiellonia 3-0, and Lech Poznan, thrashing KuPS 2-0.
Besides, Samsunspor, Noah, Celje and Rijeka also carry one goal in their favour before the second leg. These were the results from the matches yesterday:
Results from Conference League matches on February 19:
- KuPS 0-2 Lech Poznan
- Noah 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
- Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Lausanne
- Zrinjski 1-1 Crystal Palace
- Drita 2-3 Celje
- Jagiellonia 0-3 Fiorentina
- Omonia 0-1 Rijeka
- Shkëndija 0-1 Samsunspor
Remember that there are already eight teams qualified for round of 16, waiting their rivals from these weeks games:
- AEK Athens (GRE)
- AEK Larnaca (CYP)
- Mainz (GER)
- Raków (POL)
- Rayo Vallecano (ESP)
- Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
- Sparta Praha (CZE)
- Strasbourg (FRA)
Round of 16 will follow on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 27 in Leipzig. Are you following Europa League this year?