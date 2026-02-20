Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
Sports

Conference League results from the knockout play-offs first matches on Thursday

Eight teams will be eliminated next week, but some are alteady at the edge of a cliff...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On Thursday, the first leg of the knockout round play-offs in UEFA Conference League concluded. Eight games, and there were two draws; in those cases, everything will be decided next week. Some teams will carry a meaningful advantage for the second leg, specially Fiorentina, who thrashed Jagiellonia 3-0, and Lech Poznan, thrashing KuPS 2-0.

Besides, Samsunspor, Noah, Celje and Rijeka also carry one goal in their favour before the second leg. These were the results from the matches yesterday:

Results from Conference League matches on February 19:


  • KuPS 0-2 Lech Poznan

  • Noah 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

  • Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Lausanne

  • Zrinjski 1-1 Crystal Palace

  • Drita 2-3 Celje

  • Jagiellonia 0-3 Fiorentina

  • Omonia 0-1 Rijeka

  • Shkëndija 0-1 Samsunspor

Remember that there are already eight teams qualified for round of 16, waiting their rivals from these weeks games:


  • AEK Athens (GRE)

  • AEK Larnaca (CYP)

  • Mainz (GER)

  • Raków (POL)

  • Rayo Vallecano (ESP)

  • Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

  • Sparta Praha (CZE)

  • Strasbourg (FRA)

Round of 16 will follow on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 27 in Leipzig. Are you following Europa League this year?

Conference League results from the knockout play-offs first matches on Thursday
Mircea Moira / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballConference League


Loading next content