Conference League results from the knockout play-offs first matches on Thursday

On Thursday, the first leg of the knockout round play-offs in UEFA Conference League concluded. Eight games, and there were two draws; in those cases, everything will be decided next week. Some teams will carry a meaningful advantage for the second leg, specially Fiorentina, who thrashed Jagiellonia 3-0, and Lech Poznan, thrashing KuPS 2-0.

Besides, Samsunspor, Noah, Celje and Rijeka also carry one goal in their favour before the second leg. These were the results from the matches yesterday:

Results from Conference League matches on February 19:



KuPS 0-2 Lech Poznan



Noah 1-0 AZ Alkmaar



Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Lausanne



Zrinjski 1-1 Crystal Palace



Drita 2-3 Celje



Jagiellonia 0-3 Fiorentina



Omonia 0-1 Rijeka



Shkëndija 0-1 Samsunspor



Remember that there are already eight teams qualified for round of 16, waiting their rivals from these weeks games:



AEK Athens (GRE)



AEK Larnaca (CYP)



Mainz (GER)



Raków (POL)



Rayo Vallecano (ESP)



Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)



Sparta Praha (CZE)



Strasbourg (FRA)



Round of 16 will follow on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 27 in Leipzig. Are you following Europa League this year?