Conference League results from matchday 4: Two teams confirmed qualified

HQ

UEFA Conference League completed two thirds of the league phase, with matchday 4, and no team has achieved all 12 points following the 2-2 draw between Samsunspor (from Turkey) and Breidablik (from Iceland). However, that is still enough for Samsunspor to sit at the top of the table and be one of the first two to secure qualification for the next stage, alongside Strasbourg, who beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

The London team falls to 18th place with two wins and two defeats, so they will fight to finish better than 24th to avoid elimination. Rayo Vallecano, from Madrid, suffered their first defeat, 2-1 against Slovan Bratislava.

These are the result of Matchday 4 of UEFA Conference League:



AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Shelbourne



Hamrun Spartans 3-1 Lincoln Red Imps



Zrinjski 2-1 Häcken



Lech Poznań 2-0 Lausanne-Sport



Omonoia 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv



Raków 4-1 SK Rapid



Sigma Olomouc 2-1 Celje



Universitatea Craiova 1-0 Mainz



Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Rayo Vallecano



Aberdeen 1-1 Noah



Fiorentina 0-1 AEK Athens



Breidablik 2-2 Samsunspor



Drita 1-0 Shkëndija



Rijeka 0-0 AEK Larnaca



Jagiellonia Białystok 1-0 KuPS Kuopio



Legia Warszawa 0-1 Sparta Praha



Strasbourg 2-1 Crystal Palace



Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk



When does Conference League ends the league phase?

UEFA Conference League ends the league phase earlier than Europa League and Champions League. The penultimate matchday is on Thursday, December 11, and then it all ends one week later, on an unified matchday on December 18, with all matches kicking off at 21 CET, 20 GMT.