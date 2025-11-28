Conference League results from matchday 4: Two teams confirmed qualified
UEFA Conference League is nearing its end, and two teams have already confirmed qualification.
UEFA Conference League completed two thirds of the league phase, with matchday 4, and no team has achieved all 12 points following the 2-2 draw between Samsunspor (from Turkey) and Breidablik (from Iceland). However, that is still enough for Samsunspor to sit at the top of the table and be one of the first two to secure qualification for the next stage, alongside Strasbourg, who beat Crystal Palace 2-1.
The London team falls to 18th place with two wins and two defeats, so they will fight to finish better than 24th to avoid elimination. Rayo Vallecano, from Madrid, suffered their first defeat, 2-1 against Slovan Bratislava.
These are the result of Matchday 4 of UEFA Conference League:
- AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Shelbourne
- Hamrun Spartans 3-1 Lincoln Red Imps
- Zrinjski 2-1 Häcken
- Lech Poznań 2-0 Lausanne-Sport
- Omonoia 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv
- Raków 4-1 SK Rapid
- Sigma Olomouc 2-1 Celje
- Universitatea Craiova 1-0 Mainz
- Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
- Aberdeen 1-1 Noah
- Fiorentina 0-1 AEK Athens
- Breidablik 2-2 Samsunspor
- Drita 1-0 Shkëndija
- Rijeka 0-0 AEK Larnaca
- Jagiellonia Białystok 1-0 KuPS Kuopio
- Legia Warszawa 0-1 Sparta Praha
- Strasbourg 2-1 Crystal Palace
- Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
When does Conference League ends the league phase?
UEFA Conference League ends the league phase earlier than Europa League and Champions League. The penultimate matchday is on Thursday, December 11, and then it all ends one week later, on an unified matchday on December 18, with all matches kicking off at 21 CET, 20 GMT.