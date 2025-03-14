Conference League quarter-finals dates and times with Chelsea getting extra lucky

HQ

We already know the ties for UEFA Conference League quarter-finals after completing second leg of round of 16. The will come in a month, after the international break, on April 10 and 17, same day as the Europa League.

Chelsea (by far the strongest team in the competition) gets even luckier as they will play the second leg, against Polish side Legia from Warsaw, at home. The order was reverse due to articles 24.02 and 24.03 from the rules of the competition, that gives UEFA the right to reverse the order of fixtures if they were to coincide with another UEFA game in the same city (or 50 km) radius. In this case, it would have collided with Tottenham's game from Europa League.

Conference League quarter-finals on April 10



Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea (18:45 CET, 17:45 in the UK)



Real Betis vs Jagiellonia (21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK)



Celje vs Fiorentina (21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK)



Djurgården vs SK Rapid (21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK)



Conference League quarter-finals on April 17



Jagiellonia vs Real Betis (18:45 CET, 17:45 in the UK)



Fiorentina vs Celje (18:45 CET, 17:45 in the UK)



Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa (21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK)



SK Rapid vs Djurgården (21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK)



On Thursday, March 13, Chelsea slowed down with "only" one goal to Copenhagen, securing their tickets to the quarter-finals (1-0, 3-1 on aggregate). The largest victory margin was from Seville side Betis, 4-0 to Vitória SC (6-2 on aggregate), while the most spectacular match was between Lugano and Celje: 5-4, taking the katch to penalties, with Celje, the Slovenian side, winning the Swiss Ligano.