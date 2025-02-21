Conference League draw: Rivals confirmed for round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals

Dansk
After Champions League and Europa League draws, the only men's European competition remaining was Conference League. At Nyon, Switzerland, the pairings for the next round, as well as the order for quarter-finals and semi-finals, has been confirmed.
The round of 16 games will be played on Thursday, March 6, and Thursday, March 13. Quarter-finals will be on 10 and 17 or April, and semi-finals on 1 and 8 of May. The final will be on 28 May, 2025, at the Stadion Wrocław in Poland.
The draw has also confirmed the order in which teams will play the quarter-finals and semi-finals (which team will play the second leg at home).