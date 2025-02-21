English
Conference League draw: Rivals confirmed for round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals

Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina, and Copenhagen: These are all the round of 16 matches for UEFA Conference League.

After Champions League and Europa League draws, the only men's European competition remaining was Conference League. At Nyon, Switzerland, the pairings for the next round, as well as the order for quarter-finals and semi-finals, has been confirmed.

The round of 16 games will be played on Thursday, March 6, and Thursday, March 13. Quarter-finals will be on 10 and 17 or April, and semi-finals on 1 and 8 of May. The final will be on 28 May, 2025, at the Stadion Wrocław in Poland.


  • Real Betis vs. Vitória SC

  • Jagiellonia vs. Cercle Brugge

  • Celje vs. Lugano

  • Panathinaikos vs. Fiorentina

  • Borac vs. SK Rapid

  • Pafos vs. Djurgården

  • Molde vs. Legia Warszawa

  • Copenhagen vs. Chelsea

Quarter-finals and semi-finals order

The draw has also confirmed the order in which teams will play the quarter-finals and semi-finals (which team will play the second leg at home).

Quarter-finals


  • Real Betis or Vitória SC vs. Jagiellonia or Cercle Brugge (will play the second leg at home)

  • Celje or Lugano vs. Panathinaikos or Fiorentina (will play the second leg at home)

  • Copenhagen or Chelsea vs. Molde or Legia Warszawa (will play the second leg at home)

  • Pafos or Djurgården vs. Borac or SK Rapid (will play the second leg at home)

Semi-finals


  • Real Betis or Vitória SC or Jagiellonia or Cercle Brugge vs. Celje or Lugano or Panathinaikos or Fiorentina (will play the second leg at home)

  • Pafos or Djurgården or Borac or SK Rapid vs. Copenhagen or Chelsea or Molde or Legia Warszawa (will play the second leg at home)

