KuPS Kuopio has successfully defended the Veikkausliiga, or Finnish Premier League, with still one round to be played. The Finnish club also won the league last year, and will retain the title thanks to SJK, who scored in the 94th minute the 3-3 against Ilves, mathematically making KuPS champions once again. On Sunday, Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS), from the city of Kuopio, defeated Inter Tuki 3-2, standings with 64 points after 31 matches in the 12-club league.

KuPS is one the most successful Finnish club of recent times, winner of the Finnish Premier League eight times (including in 2024 and 2019) and the Finnish Cup five times. Their previous league titles all came between 1956 and 1976. KuPS is also playing an European competition for the first time, Conference League, after years failing to go beyond qualifying play-offs.

Kuopio, eighth largest city in Finland, lit the iconic Puijo tower, 75 meters tall, with the "keltamusta" (yellow-black) colours of the football club to celebrate the league title.

Historically, the most successful Finnish football club has been HJK from Helsinki, currently fifth in the league, but with play-offs for next season Conference League secured.

Their domestic season may end this week, but KuPS journey in Conference League has only beyond: after two draws in two games, they're gonna have to work harder to secure qualification for the knockout stages.