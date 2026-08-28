Conference League 2026/27 draw: all matches for each team during league phase

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The Champions League draw was made on Thursday, and on Friday it was turn for the Europa League and Conference League league phases.

The third tier club competition in Europe continues as usual with 36 teams qualified divided in six pots according to their UEFA coefficient. Each will one opponent of each pot plus, six matches, to secure a balanced competition, and each will play three times at home and three away.

The Conference League 2026/27 league phase will begin on October 15, 2026 and will end on December 17, 2026. The schedule with dates and times will be released no later than Sunday, 30 August.

Conference League 2026/27 draw: all matches for each team

Pot 1

Atalanta: Ajax (H), Pafos (A), Borac (H), Kairat Almaty (A), Riga (H), Mjällby (A)

Braga: Copenhagen (H), Gent (A), KuPS Kuopio (H), Brann (A), Aarhus (H), Egnatia (A)

Ajax: Atalanta (H), Midtjylland (A), Getafe (H), Sint-Truidense (A), Hajduk Split (H), Thun (A)

Freiburg: Monaco (H), Panathinaikos (A), Twente (H), Trabzonspor (A), Jablonec (H), Kauno Žalgiris (A)

Monaco: Freiburg (H), Brighton (A), L. Red Imps (H), Hearts (A), Nordsjælland (H), CSKA Sofia (A)

Copenhagen: Braga (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), Lugano (H), U. Craiova (A), Inter Escaldes (H), Iberia Tbilisi (A)

Pot 2

Midtjylland: Ajax (H), Pafos (A), L. Red Imps (H), Sint-Truidense (A), Hajduk Split (H), Egnatia (A)

Crvena Zvezda: Copenhagen (H), Gent (A), Lugano (H), Trabzonspor (A), Inter Escaldes (H), Iberia Tbilisi (A)

Gent: Braga (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), KuPS Kuopio (H), Brann (A), Aarhus (H), Thun (A)

Panathinaikos: Freiburg (H), Brighton (A), Borac (H), Kairat Almaty (A), Nordsjælland (H), CSKA Sofia (A)

Pafos: Atalanta (H), Midtjylland (A), Twente (H), Hearts (A), Riga (H), Mjällby (A)

Brighton: Monaco (H), Panathinaikos (A), Getafe (H), U. Craiova (A), Jablonec (H), Kauno Žalgiris (A)

Pot 3

Lugano: Copenhagen (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), Getafe (H), Sint-Truidense (A), Jablonec (H), Kauno Žalgiris (A)

Getafe: Ajax (H), Brighton (A), Lugano (H), U. Craiova (A), Inter Escaldes (H), Iberia Tbilisi (A)

KuPS Kuopio: Braga (H), Gent (A), Borac (H), Trabzonspor (A), Nordsjælland (H), CSKA Sofia (A)

Twente: Freiburg (H), Pafos (A), L. Red Imps (H), Kairat Almaty (A), Aarhus (H), Thun (A)

L. Red Imps: Monaco (H), Midtjylland (A), Twente (H), Brann (A), Hajduk Split (H), Egnatia (A)

Borac: Atalanta (H), Panathinaikos (A), KuPS Kuopio (H), Hearts (A), Riga (H), Mjällby (A)

Pot 4

Sint-Truidense: Ajax (H), Midtjylland (A), Lugano (H), Brann (A), Hajduk Split (H), Iberia Tbilisi (A)

Brann: Braga (H), Gent (A), L. Red Imps (H), Sint-Truidense (A), Aarhus (H), Kauno Žalgiris (A)

Hearts: Monaco (H), Pafos (A), Borac (H), Trabzonspor (A), Nordsjælland (H), Thun (A)

Kairat Almaty: Atalanta (H), Panathinaikos (A), Twente (H), U. Craiova (A), Riga (H), Mjällby (A)

Trabzonspor: Freiburg (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), KuPS Kuopio (H), Hearts (A), Jablonec (H), CSKA Sofia (A)

U. Craiova: Copenhagen (H), Brighton (A), Getafe (H), Kairat Almaty (A), Inter Escaldes (H), Egnatia (A)

Pot 5

Riga: Atalanta (H), Pafos (A), Borac (H), Kairat Almaty (A), Jablonec (H), Kauno Žalgiris (A)

Hajduk Split: Ajax (H), Midtjylland (A), L. Red Imps (H), Sint-Truidense (A), Nordsjælland (H), Thun (A)

Jablonec: Freiburg (H), Brighton (A), Lugano (H), Trabzonspor (A), Riga (H), Iberia Tbilisi (A)

Nordsjælland: Monaco (H), Panathinaikos (A), KuPS Kuopio (H), Hearts (A), Hajduk Split (H), CSKA Sofia (A)

Aarhus: Braga (H), Gent (A), Twente (H), Brann (A), Inter Escaldes (H), Egnatia (A)

Inter Escaldes: Copenhagen (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), Getafe (H), U. Craiova (A), Aarhus (H), Mjällby (A)

Pot 6

Thun: Ajax (H), Gent (A), Twente (H), Hearts (A), Hajduk Split (H), CSKA Sofia (A)

CSKA Sofia: Monaco (H), Panathinaikos (A), KuPS Kuopio (H), Trabzonspor (A), Nordsjælland (H), Thun (A)

Kauno Žalgiris: Freiburg (H), Brighton (A), Lugano (H), Brann (A), Riga (H), Egnatia (A)

Mjällby: Atalanta (H), Pafos (A), Borac (H), Kairat Almaty (A), Inter Escaldes (H), Iberia Tbilisi (A)

Iberia Tbilisi: Copenhagen (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), Getafe (H), Sint-Truidense (A), Jablonec (H), Mjällby (A)

Egnatia: Braga (H), Midtjylland (A), L. Red Imps (H), U. Craiova (A), Aarhus (H), Kauno Žalgiris (A)