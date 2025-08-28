Conference League 2025/26: every team qualified so far for the competition (updated LIVE)

HQ

The Conference League qualifying phase ends today, Thursday August 28, with the second leg of the play-offs. This puts and end to three qualifying rounds that started in July 10 and finally the play-off round between August 21 and August 28. The UEFA competition, third tier behind Champions League and Europa League, will feature 36 teams in the League Phase: the 24 winners of the play-off round ties and the 12 losers from the UEFA Europa League play-offs, that are also played today.

This means that, as of first publishing, there are only two teams qualified: Sparta Praha, defeating Riga 2-1 on aggregate on Wednesday evening, and AEK Larnaca, defeated 6-1 on aggregate by Brann on the Europa League play-off also played yesterday.

The rest of qualified teams will be known during Thursday afternoon and evening, as the rest of play-offs from Conference League and Europa League are played. Some matches start at 18:00 CEST, 17 BST, and others at 21:00 CEST, 20 BST, so we'll be updating the information as the matchday continues.

Teams qualified for UEFA Conference League 2025/26:



Cyprus: AEK Larnaca



Czechia: Sparta Praha



I will be, of course, paying special attention to Rayo Vallecano, the only Spanish side at Conference League, playing against Belorussian side Neman at 20:00 CEST in Vallecas, with already one goal of advantage from the first leg. If Rayo seals the victory, it will be the second time for this humble club in a working class neighbourhood in Madrid playing in Europe, after 25 years.

Remember that, once every club is qualified today, the draw will take place tomorrow, on Friday, at the same time as the Europa League one.

After that, the six Conference League league phase matches will be played on:



Matchday 1: 2 October 2025



Matchday 2: 23 October 2025



Matchday 3: 6 November 2025



Matchday 4: 27 November 2025



Matchday 5: 11 December 2025



Matchday 6: 18 December 2025

