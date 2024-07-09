Concord's PC specs have been revealed

HQ

Concord's release is set for next month, and ahead of that launch the developers have given us a look at the kind of PC we'll need to be packing in order to play the game. Of course, Concord is also available on PS5, but like with Helldivers II, Sony is likely expecting a lot of players on PC, too.

No matter what settings you want to run the game at, it's recommended you have an SSD, an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processor. For the lower settings, this processor can go as low as the i7-8700K or the Ryzen 7 2700X, and then as we climb up to more demanding settings, we see the requirements change to an i7-10700K/ Ryzen 7 3700X.

In the GPU department, we see a wide range of cards capable of running Concord. Anything from a GTX 1660 to an RTX 4070 Ti can be found on the recommendations list, but obviously your settings will vary depending on the GPU you've got.