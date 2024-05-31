Concord seems to be the next Overwatch killer

HQ

Now that Microsoft and Xbox owns Activision Blizzard and Overwatch 2, it's only right that PlayStation has an alternative option for its fans too. That's precisely what we're seemingly getting with the upcoming Concord.

As part of the State of Play broadcast, we've just been given a really deep look into the game, firstly in the form of a cinematic trailer that quite frankly led to more questions than answers, all before a ton of gameplay and developer insights were shared afterwards.

Essentially, Concord will see two teams of five players battling it out on a collection of game modes in a variety of unique maps, as a selection of different characters that each seem to fit a specific role type and have their own weapons and abilities. These characters are regarded as Freegunners, effectively mercenaries that battle each other to win and claim a reward from rival crews.

Developer Firewalk has revealed that at debut, Concord will support 16 characters, but there are already plans in place to add further characters, maps, modes, cinematic vignettes, and more through regular and free updates over time.

It's very Overwatch/Team Fortress in appearance and style by the looks of things, but we'll know if this is the case with the gameplay soon too, as Concord will be coming to both PS5 and PC on August 23, 2024.

Check out the new trailers below.

HQ