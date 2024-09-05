English
Concord

Concord players will stop at nothing in pursuit of the coveted platinum trophy

Including throwing themselves off the map for XP points.

The clock is ticking for Concord, and for the handful of gamers still struggling with Sony's failed GAAS project, time is now running out to get that coveted platinum trophy.

With less than 48 hours left before the servers go dark, IGN reports that players are now deliberately throwing themselves off cliffs in order to lose matches and gain as many experience points as possible.

Hundreds of thousands of points are required if you want to be able to boast about having the very exclusive platinum trophy associated with the game in the near future. And players now have less than two days to succeed.

Are you one of those chasing the Concord platinum trophy?

