Concord plaque auctioned off for over $3,000

Keen on owning a small piece of gaming history — one that also happens to be one of the industry's biggest flops? Congrats, you've now got a golden opportunity. An exclusive Concord plaque is currently up for auction, originally owned by Chelsea Grace, one of the artists who worked on the game's artwork. Bidding has already surpassed $3,000, and with five days to go, it's safe to say the price will keep climbing.

The plaque, commemorating the launch of Concord, also includes a physical copy of the game. It's definitely a quirky and fun collector's item to hang on your wall. Whether Grace herself is behind the auction remains unclear — but this wouldn't be the first (or last) time a failed game becomes a sought-after piece of gaming memorabilia.

