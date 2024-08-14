Concord outlines content roadmap, Season 1 begins in October

HQ

Concord is just a week or so away, depending on the edition you've bought or will be buying, and so Firewalk Studio has offered us some more details on the upcoming shooter.

As outlined in a PlayStation blog post, Season 1 of Concord begins in October. It'll give players access to a new Freegunner, a new map, new variants of existing Freegunners, and the usual cosmetics for you to earn.

Season 2 is set to begin in January, which will add more of the same as well as a new game mode for you to try out. If you've bought the Digital Deluxe Edition, you'll be able to play the game from next Tuesday, the 20th of August, while the game goes live for everyone on the 23rd. In the image below you can see when exactly you'll be able to play in your region. For the UK and Europe expect a launch time of 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST.