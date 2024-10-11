Concord might not be dead after all

HQ

It was an uphill battle from the moment Concord was announced earlier this year, with people criticizing the game right off the bat. When it later went into beta, interest was extremely low, and at the premiere it was dead on arrival.

So dead that after just two weeks on the market, Sony pulled it completely and gave all players their money back. Since then, it's been unclear what will happen to it next. Is it forever dead and buried, or will it be reworked and re-released?

We don't have an answer to that, but the latter actually seems most likely. Via SteamDB, we can see that Sony has continued to update the title several times behind the scenes, often with quite major alterations. That's hardly something they would have done if the game was meant to be forgotten and disappear.

An educated guess is that it will be re-released as free-to-play, which could possibly attract more people to try it out when the purchasing threshold disappears, and many are surely curious about this monster flop, which ironically may contribute to increased interest.

At the same time, Concord received consistently mediocre ratings, and everything from the game's characters to gameplay and lack of originality has been heavily criticized. Many were also upset that Sony is putting resources into live service-projects like these instead of the high-end single-player adventures they are known for.

Incidentally, the beta was also available for free, but didn't attract any players, but we'll see if it goes better this time - if it is actually the case that Concord makes a comeback as free-to-play.