Concord is supposed to have an episode of Secret Level

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got a fair few surprises, one of which was Secret Level. From the team behind Love, Death & Robots comes 15 episodes dedicated to great games. Many titles such as Sifu, God of War, Megaman and more are going to be featured, and one episode will be dedicated to Concord.

Yep, that's the same Concord that announced its shutdown yesterday. It seemed Sony had big hopes for this hero shooter, but it simply didn't draw any sales. Whether we'll ever see it return is unknown, but we doubt that the Secret Level episode will be pulled.

There is the chance that this short could generate some interest in Concord, but it won't exactly reflect the gameplay people have seen. If anything, it might only make the decision to make this game a live-service endeavour feel even more like a misstep, as it'll give us a space-faring story to follow, unlike the game itself.

