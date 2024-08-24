Concord is off to a very, very slow start

HQ

Even when Concord was shown, many people were skeptical of Sony's arena action title, criticizing everything from anonymous character design to a seemingly lackluster gameplay.

For a couple of days, those who bought the Digital Deluxe Edition have been able to get a jump start with the game, which was officially released on August 24 (earlier today, basically). But it does not seem to be off to a flying start. Via the forum Neogaf, among others, it is noted that the game during its premiere day did not even manage to climb up to 1000 concurrent Steam players, and according to SteamDB, no more than 697 people have played Concorde at the same time.

If you think that sounds ominous, that's fewer than played Redfall at the same time it premiered - and Redfall is widely considered a candidate to be 2023's worst flop.

In fairness though, Concord has only been out for less than 24 hours, and a lot can happen. Games have started badly and become mega-successes before, but whatever the outcome, we can at least say that it hasn't started well.

Are you planning to play Concord yourself?