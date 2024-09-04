Concord is gone, but Sony's Fairgame$ could pick up the slack

HQ

While we're all still in shock over the sudden shutdown of Concord, it's worth remembering this won't be the last live-service effort from Sony. The PlayStation platform owner still has a couple more shots at breaking into the saturated live-service market, one of which is Fairgame$.

According to Gamesindustry.biz's Chris Dring, the shooter might stand a better chance than Concord. Speaking on the latest episode of the publication's Microcast, Dring says that internal thoughts on Fairgame$ are much more positive than some might think.

"Fairgame$, I've heard good things about that," he said (transcription via ResetEra). "So there's a few, I know people who are a bit skeptical about the trailer, but I've heard internal chatter is very positive about it. So there are these other projects that I assume that the ones that they're focusing on are the ones that they're going to go for. They're going to put out there, they're going to support, and try and make work."

Hopefully, Sony can take the lessons learned from Concord and apply them to any future endeavours in the live-service market. Not everything is going to be a Helldivers II, and they'll have to push a lot harder to break into the overly saturated space of live-service.