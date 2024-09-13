Concord is getting a line of official merch

HQ

Concord was perhaps the single biggest flop in gaming history, with eight years of work at an estimated cost of between $100-200 million resulting in its closure just two weeks after its release. At its peak, Concord reached a few hundred concurrent players at most on Steam, and you'd think Sony would want us to forget about it as soon as possible.

But... that's not the case. Through the official PlayStation Gear store in the US, a Concord line has now been released with both clothing and a mug. We're guessing that these items will sell significantly better than the game as they could potentially become valuable collector's items and will probably be discontinued once they're gone.

If you want to take a look at what's available, you'll find it all here, remember to select the US as your region.