Concord has been under development in over eight years

Concord recently launched, and while it's still too early to tell whether the game will find initial success on PC and PS5, the beta numbers were bleak leading many to suspect that the game may have trouble finding a big enough audience.

But it seems developer Firewalk Studio spent many years coming up with the basic concepts underpinning the game's design. While it's not too uncommon anymore to see development timelines stretch, Concord has seemingly been under development for over eight years.

This has been confirmed by a Firewalk Lead Character Designer on X, who says that he's personally been a part of the studio for five of those years.

"Today @FirewalkStudios launched @PlayConcord! The game has been in development for around 8 years and I've been there for almost 5 of them. We don't get a lot of Launch Days in our careers so today is special for a ton of reasons. Oblige me some good vibes today."

You can read our full review of Concord tomorrow.