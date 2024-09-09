Concord developers: Failure of leadership and design by committee affected the art direction

HQ

Much has been said about Sony's disastrously misjudged GAAS venture, Concord. A game that seemingly no one was interested in and which may well end up being one of the biggest flops the industry has ever seen.

The characters in Concord have been one of the most criticised aspects of the game. They have been accused of being everything from generic to advertisements for political correctness culture, which, according to one of the game's developers, Amanda Kiefer, is partly due to the lack of an overall design plan.

Even worse, the person says that the executives simply didn't listen to the feedback or complaints of the production team, which you can read about in a post from this person on their now-locked X account (and now via IconEra).

"I'm just going to say this here, a lot affected the art side of Concord including design by committee, failure of some leadership to listen to the art team etc.

"The Character concept art team including myself is going through an extremely difficult time emotionally, and some on the team no longer want to work in games, design characters, or even do art anymore after this."

Sad as hell for the artists if this is the truth, and unfortunately in that case just another example of how boardrooms are negatively impacting the AAA scene more and more.

What are your thoughts on Concord's character design?