Conclave tops streaming charts after Pope's death

HQ

Following the death of Pope Francis recently, interest in Conclave, the Oscar-winning film based on Robert Harris' novel, has exploded. The story depicts the secretive process of choosing a new pope after the death of the previous one, and delves deep into Vatican intrigue and power plays.

The film follows Cardinal Thomas, leader of the conclave where different cardinals compete for the honour of becoming the next pope, which, after several votes, produces an unexpected result that shortly afterwards proves to have devastating consequences that challenge the traditional norms of the Church.

In other words, parallels that are at least partly consistent with current events in the Vatican, where the real conclave now faces the difficult choice of electing Francis' successor. Since the Pope's death, the film's popularity on streaming has increased by 283%, from 1.8 million to 6.9 million minutes, according to Variety.

Have you watched Conclave or will you do so now?