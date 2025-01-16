Conclave leads the BAFTA 2025 nominations

HQ

The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA awards have been revealed, and if you want to know if your favourite film of the year made the list, keep on reading. Conclave, the film starring Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal who finds himself facing some deep secrets within the halls of the Vatican, is primed to take home the most awards of the night, as it is nominated for a whopping 12 BAFTAs.

Following close behind is Emilia Pérez, the musical starring Selena Gomez and Zoë Saldaña that took home Best Film at the Golden Globes the other week. Emilia Pérez has 11 nominations, and behind that is The Brutalist, with 9.

Following on from that, Anora, A Complete Unknown, Kneecap, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two are all up for 7 awards. Nosferatu and The Substance are up for 5 each, and British favourites Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and Gladiator 2 are up for 3 awards a piece.

Who do you think should take home the most BAFTAs? Check out the full nominees list here.