Concerts are under-priced, says Ticketmaster boss

If I had a dollar for every CEO who has proven themselves to be out of touch with the economic demands of most people today, I'd probably have enough money to be out of touch myself. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino has recently said that we should be jumping for joy at concert prices, as they're nowhere near as bad as sporting event ticket prices, and have been under-priced for a long time.

"Music has been under-appreciated," he told Vice. "In sports, I joke it's like a badge of honor to spend 70 grand for a Knicks courtside [seat]. They beat me up if we charge $800 for Beyoncé."

Rapino also commented on how concerts from major artists are becoming more extravagant as of late. "The cost has gone up," he admitted, before describing prices as an "investment in the experience." Again, Rapino mentioned Beyoncé and her recent Cowboy Carter tour. "That's a Super Bowl she's putting on every night. 10 years ago, there might've been 10 trucks."

Still, prices have been going up rampantly, and now concert goers are also having to face off against bots and scalpers trying to drive up prices even more, something which Ticketmaster consistently fails to combat. Cheaper prices do exist, but seeing major artists at their peak for £50 or less is almost unheard of (unless you're Charli XCX apparently, thanks for the cheap ticket bestie).

Rapino still thinks we should be happy with our lot, though. "When you read about ticket prices going up, the average concert price is still $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there's 80 of them. The concert is underpriced and has been for a long time."