Concerns back at Real Madrid despite victory over Atleti regarding Vinícius and Mbappé

Mixed feelings in Real Madrid after last night 2-1 victory against Atlético de Madrid. It was one of the toughest rivals they could have got at Champions League, and they got a hard fought victory with one goal lead for the second leg next Wednesday, but despite the victory, the team didn't dominate as it uses to at the Bernabéu, and almost conceded ball posession to the rivals, something that almost never happens (Real Madrid got a 52% ball possession in the end, largely thanks to the final 20 minutes).

It's true that neither team felt truly dominant, and neither goalkeeper was put to too much stress, but that could be expected from Atlético at the Bernabéu, knowing that the second leg will be played at their stadium and will likely be much more aggressive there. In the end, the match was decided by three single sparks of brilliance: one from Atleti by former Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez, and two in Real Madrid: Rodrygo and Brahim. All three were incredible goals.

Brahim, Rodrygo -named MVP- and we could add Luka Modric, who came in as a substitute in the last 20 minutes, the time when Madrid was more dominator and got very close to a 3-1, are usually relegated to supporting characters in this Real Madrid. Instead, the stars were absent: Jude Bellingham didn't play for sanction, and Vinícius and Mbappé were worringly disconnected from the match. It could be too soon to plug the red "Mbappé alert" button from the early months of the season, given that it was only two weeks ago when he scored a hat-trick to Man City, but it's also true that Mbappé has been performing very poorly for a while now, and Ancelotti admited it: "They have not shown the quality they have, but they have the chance to show it on the second leg".

Recently, Real Madrid always wins at Bernabéu... but never wins away: they have fallen out from LaLiga with a series of defeata and draws as visitors, and Atleti knows that despite yesterday's bruise, a comeback at the Metropolitano is more than possible.