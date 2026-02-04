ConcernedApe "would love" to make Stardew Valley 2

HQ

Now that Stardew Valley is celebrating its 10th anniversary and continues to be an immense success, with additional support planned in extra updates, the question naturally always shifts to what the future could hold for the cosy life-sim title. Creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone is actively working on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier, while continuing to enhance Stardew Valley, but will there ever be room for a dedicated Stardew sequel instead of the game reaching a 2.0 update, for example.

Speaking with IGN recently, ConcernedApe noted his interest in making another Stardew Valley game, but also expresses that he regards Haunted Chocolatier as that project too.

"I would love to because it would just be fun to work on a whole new set of characters, a whole new world, maybe capture some of that original energy that I had back in 2012, when I started working with Stardew Valley."

ConcernedApe continues: "There's something fun about the number of possibilities in a whole new world, which I think would be fun for me. It'd be fun for my team. We'd be really excited about it. It's a bit difficult because people are so attached to Pelican Town and to the villagers in Pelican Town. I do fear a little bit that if it's a whole new cast of characters, people might feel put off by that."

While spitballing and putting ideas together, ConcernedApe then elaborated further with: "I guess another approach to Stardew Valley 2 could be to use the existing cast, but it's like a new adventure in the world, but then I'm still stuck with the same thing. I'd have to think about that one. Yeah. There was a time where I was starting to work on a Stardew Valley 2, but, I don't know. For various reasons, I moved over to Haunted Chocolatier instead. Haunted Chocolatier you could say is like the Stardew Valley 2, but it's a bit different of a game, so we'll see."

As of the moment, we don't know when Haunted Chocolatier will launch, nor when Stardew Valley's long-awaited 1.7 update will debut either, but hopefully both are closer than they are further away.