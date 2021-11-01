ConcernedApe said he will only release the new title Haunted Chocolatier when he is "satisfied" with its status

HQ

Last month, Stardew Valley's creator ConcernedApe quietly announced his new game Haunted Chocolatier, a game he isn't sure how to describe but overall its "gameplay loop involves gathering ingredients, making chocolate, and running a chocolate shop". Other than introducing the concept and his motivation of making this game, ConcernedApe didn't really share many details regarding Haunted Chocolatier.

Well, in the latest blog post, a bit more information has come to light. One thing that fans would definitely be curious about is, when will they be able to put their hands on the new title? According to the developer, it's hard to say. No concrete date, not even a release window was revealed, he just said he probably "won't stick to any defined schedule, but instead just post things when it feels right". And that actually has something to do with its design, especially combat - a very important in-game element.

"Haunted Chocolatier has a greater focus on combat, so it needs to be very fun, satisfying, and engaging, while also appropriately fitting into the big picture. You can rest assured that I'm not 'copying and pasting' Stardew's combat. On the contrary, almost everything in Haunted Chocolatier, including the combat, is completely coded (and drawn) from scratch", said ConcernedApe.

He showed a video that demonstrates the gameplay compared to Stardew Valley and roughly explained how the mechanic works, then stated:

"The bottom line, is that I won't rest, or release this game, until I am personally satisfied that it's very fun and compelling, in every aspect. If it never gets there, I'll just never release it. But don't worry, I have 100% faith that I'll get it there".

In conclusion, it's very likely that Haunted Chocolatier will take another while to get ready, but it certainly sounds intriguing and worth the wait.

What are you thoughts? How long do you think we will have to wait?

