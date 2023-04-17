ConcernedApe Announces Stardew Valley 1.6 Update

HQ

It's been more than two years since Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) released Stardew Valley update 1.5, the biggest update in its history since the title saw the light of day in 2016, and it added a lot of new features to the quintessential farm title. Ginger Islands further expanded the story, the crops and the objects and decorations we could interact with on our Pelican Village farm. Since then, Barone left the care of the valley in the hands of others, while he worked solo (once again) on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier.

Despite that, Barone has never strayed too far from Stardew Valley. Earlier this year he collaborated to release the 1.5 update in its mobile version and then spent entire days updating it and patching bugs. All this always in direct communication with fans through Twitter. And it has been through his account when this afternoon he announced that he is going to take a short break from Haunted Chocolatier to announce that he will release the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley.

This update focuses on adding tools and facilities to the modders of the game, but it will also add new content. In any case, it already warns us that we should not expect as many changes as those introduced by the previous update. At the moment, no release date has been given for this new content, but we hope it will be soon. We will keep you informed with any news.