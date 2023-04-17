Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe Announces Stardew Valley 1.6 Update

Eric Barone takes a break from Haunted Chocolatier to add new content to the title, although we don't have to expect as many new features as in 1.5.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been more than two years since Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) released Stardew Valley update 1.5, the biggest update in its history since the title saw the light of day in 2016, and it added a lot of new features to the quintessential farm title. Ginger Islands further expanded the story, the crops and the objects and decorations we could interact with on our Pelican Village farm. Since then, Barone left the care of the valley in the hands of others, while he worked solo (once again) on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier.

Despite that, Barone has never strayed too far from Stardew Valley. Earlier this year he collaborated to release the 1.5 update in its mobile version and then spent entire days updating it and patching bugs. All this always in direct communication with fans through Twitter. And it has been through his account when this afternoon he announced that he is going to take a short break from Haunted Chocolatier to announce that he will release the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley.

This update focuses on adding tools and facilities to the modders of the game, but it will also add new content. In any case, it already warns us that we should not expect as many changes as those introduced by the previous update. At the moment, no release date has been given for this new content, but we hope it will be soon. We will keep you informed with any news.

Stardew ValleyStardew Valley

Related texts

0
Stardew ValleyScore

Stardew Valley
REVIEW. Written by Clover Harker

"Even though Stardew Valley merges many themes together, it has been done seamlessly."



Loading next content