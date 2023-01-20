Concept images of unannounced Krafton project leaked

Since a first trailer appeared back in September, we haven't had any news about Krafton's mysterious yet enticing secret project.

Until today, we only knew what we'd seen in the trailer and the scant information that came out at the time: that it would be an action game developed with Unreal Engine 5, based on the Korean fantasy novels The Bird That Drinks Tears, and that it's being developed by Team Windless.

But now, thanks to the Reddit forum, we have been able to take a look at some concept sketches that are supposed to be from the game... the clue to associate them with The Bird That Drinks Tears is the architecture similar to that of the temples of Angkor Wat, and the modelling of the sword carried by the character that appears in some of them to put into perspective the size that the buildings or objects will have on screen.

The Bird That Drinks Tears (tentative name) remains one of the biggest mysteries of the 2022 announcements, but hopefully we'll have more news in the new year, although Krafton is still keeping quiet. In the meantime, here's the first trailer, which you can watch below.