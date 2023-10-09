Concept art from Ben Affleck's cut Batman cameo in Aquaman has been revealed

Many hardcore fans might already be aware that Ben Affleck's Batman was originally due to make an appearance in Aquaman, but footage from this cameo hadn't surfaced until recently. Now the film's conceptual vehicle designer, Ed Natividad, has shared concept artwork from this cut cameo and helped lift the lid on an unseen part of the film.

According to ScreenRant, Batman was due to appear alongside the DCEU Justice League during a battle against the Ocean Master. In an earlier version of the script, a battle between Ocean Master and the three kingdoms would have taken place and this can be seen in the image below.

Affleck's Batman was also due to make a cameo in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but this was not meant to be and ultimately cut from the end result.