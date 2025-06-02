CONCACAF Champions Cup had the same result as UEFA Champions League

HQ

You probably know that PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in a Champions League final last Saturday filled with records and landmarks. What you may not know is that the equivalent in CONCACAF (North and Central America), the Champions Cup, had the same result: 5-0.

The cup went, as usual, to a Mexican team: Cruz Azul in Mexico City, mercilessly thrashing Vancourver Whitecups. It was a huge task for the Canadian side, founded 16 years ago, to try and beat the Mexican giant. So far, Whitecups has only won domestic titles (Canadian Championship four times), while not having much luck in MLS. Still, it is one of the only three Canadian teams to reach the final of the most prestigious football competition in the continent, alongside CF Montréal and Toronto FC.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul lifted their seventh Cup (first since 2014), a record tied with Club América. América, one of the largest football clubs in Mexico, had an awful weekend, as they were eliminated by Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup play-off, losing 2-1 in overtime.