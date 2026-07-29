CONCACAF also criticises FIFA for their plan to sell parts of World Cup, but does not immediately reject it

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The plan announced by FIFA to sell World Cup stakes to private investors through a subsidiary, called FIFA Forward Enterprise, has been firmly rejected by UEFA, the European governing body in football, saying it crosses a line FIFA should never cross and that football isn't owned by FIFA or anyone and nobody has the right to sell it.

CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, has also criticised it and say there are "deeply concerned" because FIFA did not inform them. "Concacaf was only made aware of this matter through media reports and, subsequently, via a media release. We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process."

Unlike UEFA, CONCACAF does not outright reject the idea of selling parts of World Cup to private investors, which would increase investment in the governing body that would be distributed to member nations, but criticised that the plan was revealed to the public (it was leaked by some outlets minutes before FIFA confirmed it on their own in great detail) before consulting them first.

"As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the Confederations and every Member Association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport. Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship. This is the framework within which Concacaf operates. We trust that all within the FIFA family will act in the same manner."