Conan the Barbarian's sword was used in Stranger Things: Season 4

If you've seen the last two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things, you surely remember the already iconic scene where Hopper (David Harbour) wields a huge sword against a demogorgon in a Soviet forced labor camp. If you are a child of the 80's, chances are that you might have thought you recognized it - and if so, you might actually be right.

Speaking to GQ, Harbour actually had a really cool nugget to share about this piece of movie prop:

"I don't know if you saw this, but that sword I pick up — it's the actual prop sword they used in Conan the Barbarian. It's the sword that Schwarzenegger swings in the movie."

No wonder the demogorgon stood no chance...