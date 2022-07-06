Cookies

Conan the Barbarian's sword was used in Stranger Things: Season 4

Before reading any further, beware of spoilers.

If you've seen the last two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things, you surely remember the already iconic scene where Hopper (David Harbour) wields a huge sword against a demogorgon in a Soviet forced labor camp. If you are a child of the 80's, chances are that you might have thought you recognized it - and if so, you might actually be right.

Speaking to GQ, Harbour actually had a really cool nugget to share about this piece of movie prop:

"I don't know if you saw this, but that sword I pick up — it's the actual prop sword they used in Conan the Barbarian. It's the sword that Schwarzenegger swings in the movie."

No wonder the demogorgon stood no chance...

