Conan the Barbarian director on reboot series: "Netflix had it... they let the rights lapse"

There have been plans - loose plans but plans all the same - to reboot Conan the Barbarian as a TV series, something filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has been attached to. However, this project has never gone anywhere of substance, and it seems like that is set to be the case indefinitely.

In a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rodriguez revealed what has happened with the show and why it seems very, very unlikely that it'll get made. He notes that Netflix snapped at the chance to grab the project, but following having it pitched to them they took too long to make a decision and soon after the rights to the character lapsed, leaving it in serious limbo.

"Netflix had it. I went and pitched it to them. And they then... they let the rights lapse. Sometimes it's too much baggage for a character."

It does seem like Rodriguez still has a drive to reboot Conan all the same, as he notes that none of the versions we have seen so far have truly "captured the spirit of Conan from the books yet."

Would you watch a Conan the Barbarian reboot?