Conan O'Brien's "powerful Russian" Anora joke steals the show at the Oscars

At the 97th Academy Awards, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement as Hollywood's finest gathered to honour a night of exceptional films and performances. The evening unfolded with glittering moments on the red carpet and inside the auditorium, where the blend of art and celebration painted a picture of modern cinematic achievement.

Amid this grandeur, Conan O'Brien, hosting with his signature style, shifted the focus from the glitz to a political statement when he remarked about "standing up to a powerful Russian" while discussing Sean Baker's film Anora, a film about a young woman who faces off against a powerful Russian family after marrying the son of a Russian oligarch.

His comment, hinting at the well-known controversies surrounding the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, elicited genuine laughter and a wave of applause, instantly making it a standout moment of the evening. Social media quickly picked up on the remark, and it has since become one of the most talked-about lines of the night.