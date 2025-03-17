Conan O'Brien will return to host the next Oscars

HQ

There were a lot of rumours about who the Academy was going to select to host the 97th Academy Awards (AKA the Oscars) earlier this month, as towards the end of 2024, following the major reception of Deadpool & Wolverine, even a co-effort from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was being rumoured. But this never happened, and ultimately the Academy targeted a more experienced host, namely former late night personality Conan O'Brien.

O'Brien's effort during the awards ceremony has been pretty widely well received and clearly that has rubbed off on the executive producers of the show, as Variety now notes that he will be returning to host the next ceremony too.

The Academy's CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang has announced that O'Brien will be back on March 15, 2026 to host the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Of course, O'Brien has commented on this announcement too, hilariously stating the following:

"The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech."

Do you think bringing back O'Brien is the right choice for the next Oscars?