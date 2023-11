HQ

Conan O'Brien has returned with the first instalment in his Clueless Gamer series for 11 months. This time he is taking to the stars within Bethesda's epic space RPG, Starfield.

We don't want to spoil too much, but the episode does offer some pretty hilarious moments from Conan trying to seduce NPCs to blowing up a ship with a grandma on board.

You can watch the brand new episode here.