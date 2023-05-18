Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Conan O'Brien Must Go gets a first teaser

The former talk show host jets off around the world in this new series.

As you might know, Conan O'Brien has new travel mini-series called Conan O'Brien Must Go, which will be released on HBO Max. As the name implies, it includes the popular late-night talk show host as he embarks on a new adventure around the world in four episodes.

Conan's very distinct humour seems to be very present while offering viewers an entertaining look into different parts of the world. We assume there will be more than one culture shock along the way and now we have a first teaser of things to come, check it out below.

